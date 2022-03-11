Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelsonâ€™s sister and longtime band pianist, dies at 91



Added: 11.03.2022 8:17 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: countrymusicbistro.com



Bobbie Nelson,Â Willie Nelsonâ€™s sister and a member of his Willie Nelson and Family band for more than 50 years, died Thursday morning. She was 91. More in www.nbcnews.com »