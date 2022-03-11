Kim Kardashian told women to â€˜get ... up and work.â€™ Some people are saying itâ€™s hypocritical.

Kim Kardashian's recent advice, in which she encouraged women in business to work harder, is being blasted online by some who are calling the remarks insensitive and hypocritical.