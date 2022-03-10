ï»¿Thursday, 10 March 2022
Harris faces big diplomatic test with Poland amid fallout over planes for Ukraine
Added: 10.03.2022 11:17 | 18 views | 0 comments
Vice President Kamala Harrisâ€™ mission to reassure Poland amid Russiaâ€™s invasion of Ukraine is hitting early diplomatic speed bumps after a very public communication breakdown with the U.S. over efforts to send Soviet-era fighter jets to Kyiv.
