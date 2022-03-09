Guy Reffitt, first Jan. 6 rioter to go to trial, found guilty on all counts



The first Jan. 6 defendant to take his case to trial was found guilty Tuesday of all charges related to his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. More in www.nbcnews.com »