Gas prices soar to record high and will likely continue to climb



Added: 08.03.2022 16:17 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: magazine.northeast.aaa.com



Gas prices soared in the U.S. Tuesday to a record high of $4.17 for a gallon of unleaded, according to AAA, formerly the American Automobile Association. More in www.nbcnews.com »