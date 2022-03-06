Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein caught smuggling Milk Duds in jail



Added: 05.03.2022 23:17 | 23 views | 0 comments



Source: www.israelhayom.com



Harvey WeinsteinÂ was caught with contraband Milk Duds in November, prompting a reprimand from L.A. County jail guards, according to records viewed byÂ Variety. More in www.nbcnews.com »