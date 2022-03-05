â€˜Good Timesâ€™ actor Johnny Brown dies at 84



Actor Johnny Brown, best know for his role as housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the 1970s sitcom "Good Times," has died. He was 84. More in www.nbcnews.com »