'Doobie Smoker' sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot



Added: 03.03.2022



Source: www.laestrella.com.pa



Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez spent about 30 minutes inside the Capitol, and was filmed saying he was smoking weed in the rotunda for “freedom.” More in www.nbcnews.com »