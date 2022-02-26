3 years ago Zelenskyy was a TV comedian. Now heâ€™s standing up to Putinâ€™s army.

Added: 26.02.2022 9:20 | 13 views | 0 comments

Three years ago, he was playing a president in a popular television comedy. Today, he is Ukraineâ€™s president, confronting Russiaâ€™s fearsome military might.