Over half of U.S. abortions done with pills, survey finds



Added: 24.02.2022 15:32 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: inspectioneering.com



Abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol involved in more than half of U.S. abortions, as the pandemic prompted a spike in telemedicine, research finds. More in www.nbcnews.com »