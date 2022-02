Added: 24.02.2022 13:35 | 23 views | 0 comments

NBC News National security analyst Jeremy Bash weighs in on Russia’s attack on Ukraine, saying, "There are two ways we can try to impose costs on Putin...both are imperfect...one is to try to cripple the Russian economy over a very long time...second, arming, training and equipping the Ukrainian forces so they can fight back to defend their country."