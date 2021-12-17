More than 100 Marines discharged for refusing Covid vaccine as troops across services faceÂ discipline



Added: 17.12.2021 16:17 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: nbcnews.com



More than 100 Marines have been discharged as all U.S. military services begin disciplinary action against troops who have refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine. More in www.nbcnews.com »