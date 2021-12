Graphics: Executions, death sentences declining across the U.S.



Added: 16.12.2021 15:15 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.honestjohn.co.uk



Executions, which peaked in 1999 when 98 people were put to death, have declined to 11 this year, the fewest since 1988, according to data in the Death Penalty Information Center’s year-end report. More in www.nbcnews.com »