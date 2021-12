Added: 14.12.2021 23:18 | 3 views | 0 comments

Cornhole — the game you might have played at a tailgate, bar or in a backyard — has turned pro. There's multiple professional circuits with elite players, and top tournaments pay $20,000 or more for first prize. To take us inside the professional game, NBC News went to rural Virginia to spend a day with two of the best in the world.