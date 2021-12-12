'Quad-State Tornado' crossed four states in four hours, a rare December tornado



Added: 12.12.2021 5:13 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.freshdaily.ca



The National Weather Service will confirm if a single tornado tracked over 200 miles from Arkansas to Kentucky, which could set the record for longest tornado in U.S. history More in www.nbcnews.com »