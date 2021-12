Kentucky Gov. Beshear: Tornado death toll is north of 70, may exceed 100



Added: 11.12.2021 16:46 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.law.virginia.edu



During a press conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addressed the devastation across the state as the "deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky" has left over 50 people feared dead, and said that the death toll may exceed over 100 before the day is over. More in www.nbcnews.com »