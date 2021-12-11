This fabric is hailed as â€˜eco-friendly.â€™ The rainforest tells a different story.



Experts who track deforestation say satellite imagery shows some areas of rainforest may have been cleared on land operated by companies that pledged to halt the practice in 2015. More in www.nbcnews.com »