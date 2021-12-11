Olivia Rodrigo fans say Ticketmaster failed to keep scalpers out



Added: 11.12.2021 2:17 | 23 views | 0 comments



Source: 999thepoint.com



Many of Olivia Rodrigoâ€™s fans ended up disappointed and frustrated on Friday after were unable to buy tickets to her "Sour" tour. More in www.nbcnews.com »