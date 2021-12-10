Omicron variant cases found in 25 states. Most are mild so far, CDC says



Added: 10.12.2021 22:17 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: freeamericanetwork.com



How many cases of omicron variant in the U.S.: CDC says Omicron cases found in at least 25 states and most are mild. More in www.nbcnews.com »