Great whites are amassing on the East Coast. Will you need a bigger boat?



Source: www.wheelocktravel.com



There are sharks prowling the waters off the East Coast but experts say it's not unusual to see swarms of great white sharks off the Eastern Seaboard at this time of year. More in www.nbcnews.com »