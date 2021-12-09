Jury begins deliberations in trial of actor Jussie Smollett



A jury began deliberations Wednesday in the trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly 3 years ago. More in www.nbcnews.com »