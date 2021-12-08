Center-left Olaf Scholz voted in to replace Angela Merkel as Germanyâ€™s leader

Added: 08.12.2021 11:21 | 12 views | 0 comments

Germanyâ€™s Parliament elected Olaf Scholz as the countryâ€™s ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening a new era for the European Unionâ€™s most populous country.