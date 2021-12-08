â€˜Pharma Broâ€™ firm reaches $40 million settlementÂ in price gouging caseÂ as Shkreli faces trial



Added: 08.12.2021 12:39 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.grunge.com



A drug company previously owned by "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli and its parent company have agreed to pay up to $40 million over allegations of price gouging. More in www.nbcnews.com »