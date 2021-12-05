France's Donald Trump? Heâ€™s been called racist and dangerous â€” and now heâ€™s running for president

Franceâ€™s Ã‰ric Zemmour has been compared to Donald Trump. The far-right TV pundit declared his candidacy in the French presidential race on Tuesday.