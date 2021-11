Chart: Africaâ€™s Covid-19 vaccination gap

Chart: Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination gap



Just over 10 percent of people in Africa have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, far below the 64 percent that are vaccinated in North America and and 62 percent in Europe. More in www.nbcnews.com » Africa Tags: EU