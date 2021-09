The deafening silence surrounding the far-right's 'Justice for J6' protest



Added: 18.09.2021 10:04 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: solecollector.com



We will not simply be watching the words and actions of the rally’s participants and enablers. The silence and tacit complicity of our elected leaders matters just as much. More in www.nbcnews.com »