Biden marks 9/11 with visits to all three attack sites



Added: 11.09.2021 22:18 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.kens5.com



â€œThese memorials are really important," Biden said at a stop in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. "But theyâ€™re also incredibly difficult for the people affected by them." More in www.nbcnews.com »