BioNTech to seek approval in a 'few weeks' for Covid vaccine for children as young as 5

BioNTech has said it is expected to file its regulatory dossier on the five to 11-year-olds in September. It has also laid out plans to seek approval in children aged 6 months to 2 years later this year.