Biden orders declassification of Sept. 11 investigation documents



Source: www.nytimes.com



The order lays out specific timelines over the next six months for the release of the documents with some set to be released as early as next week’s 20th anniversary of the terror attack. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Money