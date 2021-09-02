'QAnon Shaman' from Capitol riot expected to plead guilty in deal with prosecutors



Source: www.latestly.com



Jacob Anthony Chansley, seen in a horned fur hat and face paint during the Jan. 6 riot, is expected to plead guilty in court Friday. More in www.nbcnews.com »