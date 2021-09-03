That home office might be here to stay: Companies prepare for much longer reality of remote work



Added: 02.09.2021 22:18 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.architectureartdesigns.com



"Any attempt to ... be rigid with where people work or how they work, that’s actually a hindrance to continue to retain talent,” said one HR expert. More in www.nbcnews.com »