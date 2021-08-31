Meet La La Liu, who transforms into the Latin Asian LGBTQ superhero LÃºz

Added: 31.08.2021 10:31 | 16 views | 0 comments

The third issue of the comic book "La BorinqueÃ±a" has a new superhero, La La Liu or LÃºz, a new character created by graphic novelist Edgardo Miranda-RodrÃ­guez.