Pentagon announces final U.S. troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan



Added: 30.08.2021 21:46 | 22 views | 0 comments



Source: finbestnews.com



The Pentagon held a briefing to announce that the last U.S. troops have withdrawn from Afghanistan as the August 31 deadline arrives. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie noted that even though the military evacuation was complete, diplomatic efforts were still underway. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Afghanistan