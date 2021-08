Hurricane Ida batters Louisiana with flooding, outages, wind



Added: 30.08.2021 13:18 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: myuhaulstory.com



Millions along the Gulf Coast are waking up to destruction, flooding and darkness after Hurricane Ida struck as a Category 4, 16 years to the day after Katrina. The monster storm has left the entire city of New Orleans without power, with buildings torn apart and people trapped by flash flooding. TODAY’s Al Roker reports from New Orleans. More in www.today.com » Tags: Louisiana