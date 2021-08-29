Hurricane Ida: Where is it headed, and how bad is it?

Hurricane Ida is just hours from landfall and headed for Louisiana. Now a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, itâ€™s expected to be one of the top five strongest landfalls ever. NBC Newsâ€™ Al Roker reports from New Orleans for Sunday TODAY.