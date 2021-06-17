New fossils of giant rhinos â€” the largest land mammals ever â€” are found in China



Added: 17.06.2021 19:39 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.scmp.com



Fossils from two giant rhinos dating back about 22 million years have been unearthed in China, according to a study published Thursday. More in www.nbcnews.com »