Biden administration to invest $3.2B for Covid-19 antiviral pills



"Oral drugs that could be taken at home early in the course of disease would be powerful tools for battling the pandemic and saving lives,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a statement. More in www.nbcnews.com »