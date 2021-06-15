Iowa man convicted of assault over mask fight sentenced to 10 years



Added: 15.06.2021 21:19 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.kcci.com



The man is accused of gouging the victim's eye, kneeing him in the genitals and spitting and coughing on him, saying, "If I have it, you have it." More in www.nbcnews.com »