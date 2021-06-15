One place in America where frontier justice is still allowed â€” and even encouraged



Added: 15.06.2021 9:30 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: minecraftgames.co.uk



We're relying on a Wild West-inspired social contract: If you misbehave on the airplane, a deputized posse of complete strangers will take you down. More in www.nbcnews.com »