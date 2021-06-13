U.S. has administered over 309 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, CDC says



Source: www.ibtimes.com



Those figures were up from the more than 308,000,000 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as of Saturday, out of over 374,000,000 doses delivered. More in www.nbcnews.com »