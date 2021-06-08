$2,500 reward offered for information on whereabouts of 20-year-old man missing from Waterford, Michigan



Noah Kerridge told his father he was going for a walk and left their apartment complex in Waterford, Michigan, but never returned. More in www.nbcnews.com »