Louis Vuitton slammed for keffiyeh-style scarf



Added: 04.06.2021 17:04 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: crosscut.com



The garment "is very near and dear to our hearts as Palestinians and to see it appropriated is highly offensive, especially during this time," the Council on American-Islamic Relations said. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Garmin