This overpriced, problem-plagued Navy ship is Exhibit A for when to cut your losses



Added: 04.06.2021 9:30 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: wonderfulengineering.com



Sometimes the least wasteful course of action is to discard things, even ones dearly paid for, that over time will cost you much more than they're worth. More in www.nbcnews.com »