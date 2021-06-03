French heiress gives up legal fight to retrieve $2 billion Nazi-looted painting



Added: 03.06.2021 5:18 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: news.artnet.com



The announcement seemingly puts an end to a yearslong transatlantic legal battle over a Pissarro painting that has brought renewed attention to the fate of Nazi-looted art. More in www.nbcnews.com »