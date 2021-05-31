Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, citing anxiety over media interviews after $15k fine



The announcement came a day after Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 by tennis officials for refusing to do media interviews during the French Open, saying she was prioritizing her mental health. More in www.nbcnews.com »