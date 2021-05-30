B.J. Thomas, Grammy-winning singer of 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head,' dies at 78

B.J. Thomas, the Grammy Hall of Fame inductee behind hits like "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my Head" and "Hooked on a Feeling," has died at age 78.