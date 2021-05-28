The U.S. wades back into Libya after Trump's hands-off approach



Added: 28.05.2021 1:18 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.salon.com



The Biden administration is looking at reopening the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli, which has been closed since 2014, two years after the Benghazi attack. More in www.nbcnews.com »