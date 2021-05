FAA finally OKs database to track pilot records



Added: 26.05.2021 21:36 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideserve.com



“It’s been a long journey for the families of Colgan Flight 3407, but their tireless advocacy and continued engagement with the FAA has made this database a reality,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement. More in www.nbcnews.com » Tags: Steve-O