Hayden Swank, called a race car driving wunderkind, navigates college and racism



Added: 25.05.2021 11:17 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: legendsnation.com



Late model race car driver Hayden Swank, 19, is aiming for NASCAR. But first he has to navigate the 3rd year of college and racism on the track. More in www.nbcnews.com »