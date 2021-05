Mother of boy killed in road rage incident speaks out



Source: haysfreepress.com



Aiden Leos, who was just 6 years old, was killed when he was struck by a bullet in the back of his mother's car during a road rage incident. His mother, Joanna Cloonan, is now sharing details of the incident in hopes of catching the perpetrators. More in www.nbcnews.com »